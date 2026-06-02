Oklo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 118,556 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average volume of 72,222 call options.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market chatter is building around a summer catalyst that could make Oklo a “very different stock” after July, pointing to a possible momentum boost if the anticipated event unfolds. I'm Calling It: Oklo Will Be a Very Different Stock After July for 1 Reason

Market chatter is building around a summer catalyst that could make Oklo a “very different stock” after July, pointing to a possible momentum boost if the anticipated event unfolds. Positive Sentiment: Options traders bought far more call options than usual, a sign of bullish speculation and expectations for continued share-price strength.

Options traders bought far more call options than usual, a sign of bullish speculation and expectations for continued share-price strength. Positive Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Oklo’s progress on fuel sourcing and licensing, including DOE talks on surplus plutonium utilization and recent NRC progress, which may be reducing execution risk. Oklo jumps 7.5% as investors focus on recent DOE fuel talks and regulatory progress

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,039 shares in the company, valued at $42,161,749.50. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,588 shares of company stock valued at $37,115,701. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oklo by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $6.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,725,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.10. Oklo has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oklo will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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