Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Brett Tighe Sells 65,000 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) CFO Brett Tighe sold 65,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $7,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,032,480. This represents a 35.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,840. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $751.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company's stock.

Okta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Okta from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Okta from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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