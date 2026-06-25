Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $119.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company's current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.97.

Get Okta alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Stock Up 0.4%

OKTA opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 65,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $7,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,032,480. The trade was a 35.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 24,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $3,349,360.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,970.01. The trade was a 51.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,074 shares of company stock worth $13,128,242. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Okta by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Okta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Okta wasn't on the list.

While Okta currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here