Okta (OKTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $751.9670 million for the quarter. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Okta Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. Okta has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $127.52.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,875,840. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 23,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,812,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.56. The trade was a 84.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,884 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,648. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 378.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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