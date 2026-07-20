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OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
OKYO Pharma logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • OKYO Pharma has an average analyst rating of “Hold” from five covering firms, with three buy ratings, one hold, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $5.67.
  • Recent analyst updates were mixed: HC Wainwright cut its price target from $7.00 to $5.00 but kept a buy rating, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell (d-) rating.
  • The stock opened at $1.43, near its 52-week low of $1.34, and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. OKYO is a clinical-stage biopharma company, with lead candidate OK-101 in Phase 2 for diabetic kidney disease.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKYO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on OKYO Pharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKYO

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKYO opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. OKYO Pharma has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OKYO Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OKYO Pharma by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company's stock.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma's lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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