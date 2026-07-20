OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.45 EPS

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($5.45), FiscalAI reports.

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OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OKYO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 301,047 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,467. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OKYO Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OKYO Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of OKYO Pharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OKYO Pharma presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKYO

About OKYO Pharma

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma's lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

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