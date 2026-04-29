Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $233.79 and last traded at $217.9750, with a volume of 2169572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.77.

The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is 24.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $4,903,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,162,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,055,222.69. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,832,056. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,132. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 645 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.20.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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