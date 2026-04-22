Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.2998 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $224.42 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $227.00. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,190,977.06. This represents a 21.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 712,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,832,056. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,134 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,132. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,264.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tannin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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