Ole Rosgaard Sells 40,087 Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) CEO Ole Rosgaard sold 40,087 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,474,741.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,983.56. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Greif Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 527,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,012. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $89.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.Greif's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Greif's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greif from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Greif by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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