Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $92.14, with a volume of 1199228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company's stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 101,061 shares of the company's stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 63.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,385 shares of the company's stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 233,613 shares of the company's stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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