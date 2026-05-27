Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $662.2710 million for the quarter. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,738. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,654,000 after acquiring an additional 144,649 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,152,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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