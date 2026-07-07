Oluyemi Okupe Sells 7,163 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $261,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,873.29. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $619,243.91.

On Monday, May 18th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $187,938.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $588,564.20.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80.

On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $501,079.15.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. 11,881,154 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,273,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -402.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 2.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 32.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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