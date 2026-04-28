Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 49.59%.The firm had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $266.12 million. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.190-3.250 EPS.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. 3,027,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,059,000 after acquiring an additional 424,024 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148,434 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here