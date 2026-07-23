Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $50.6720, with a volume of 1904030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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