Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.7150, with a volume of 70499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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