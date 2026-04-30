OmniAb (OABI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect OmniAb to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $5.6850 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 347.04%. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OmniAb Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.17. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 19,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $28,673.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,420,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,533.08. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,703 shares of company stock valued at $193,597. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OmniAb by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OmniAb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in OmniAb by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in OmniAb by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OABI. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised OmniAb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc NASDAQ: OABI operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

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