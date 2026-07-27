Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.8571.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.00 on Monday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Omnicell's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock worth $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,410,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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