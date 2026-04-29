Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Down 7.4% - Here's Why

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $42.1270. Approximately 554,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 621,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

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Omnicell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Omnicell beat revenue and EPS estimates, reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (~15%) and a return to quarterly profit; company also raised FY‑2026 outlook and issued Q2 guidance above consensus — a clear driver of near‑term investor optimism. Omnicell Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results: Omnicell beat revenue and EPS estimates, reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (~15%) and a return to quarterly profit; company also raised FY‑2026 outlook and issued Q2 guidance above consensus — a clear driver of near‑term investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call / highlights reinforced the beat and emphasized platform expansion, margin improvement and cost controls — messaging that supports the thesis of operating leverage as revenues scale. Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call / highlights reinforced the beat and emphasized platform expansion, margin improvement and cost controls — messaging that supports the thesis of operating leverage as revenues scale. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America analyst reiterated a Buy and kept a $70 price target, citing a rare product‑cycle upgrade and margin momentum — a signal that some sell‑side investors see more upside. Analyst Reiterates Buy on Omnicell

Analyst support: Bank of America analyst reiterated a Buy and kept a $70 price target, citing a rare product‑cycle upgrade and margin momentum — a signal that some sell‑side investors see more upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: Coverage noted a premarket rally after Omnicell’s swing to profit, reflecting short‑term enthusiasm from the earnings beat. Omnicell Shares Rally Premarket

Market reaction: Coverage noted a premarket rally after Omnicell’s swing to profit, reflecting short‑term enthusiasm from the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis pieces highlight Omnicell as a value/turnaround candidate and compare it to peers; useful for investors doing relative valuation or style-based screening but not immediate market movers. Here's Why Omnicell is a Strong Value Stock

Deeper analysis pieces highlight Omnicell as a value/turnaround candidate and compare it to peers; useful for investors doing relative valuation or style-based screening but not immediate market movers. Neutral Sentiment: Operational hires: Omnicell added a senior pharmacy/clinical officer — a credibility and execution hire that supports long‑term commercial/clinical adoption but is unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Omnicell Welcomes Hospital Pharmacy Leader Rick Couldry

Operational hires: Omnicell added a senior pharmacy/clinical officer — a credibility and execution hire that supports long‑term commercial/clinical adoption but is unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Stock pulled back today despite the beat — likely profit‑taking after recent run‑up and lingering valuation concerns (very high trailing P/E), which can cap upside until consistent margin expansion is demonstrated.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 5.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.01 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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