Omnicell (OMCL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $310.2460 million for the quarter. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,445 shares of the company's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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