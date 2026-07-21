Omnicom Group (OMC) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $6.4423 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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