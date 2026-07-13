Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,332 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the June 15th total of 9,250 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omron

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Omron has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMRNY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Omron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Omron

Omron Company Profile

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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