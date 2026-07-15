On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.26 and traded as high as GBX 173. On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 170.50, with a volume of 2,741,487 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 345 to GBX 314 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 293 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 280 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 305 to GBX 290 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital Group raised shares of On the Beach Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 283.43.

Read Our Latest Report on On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £246.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.18.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,220 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 per share, with a total value of £1,833.35. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach is one of the UK's largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year. Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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