Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Once Upon A Farm logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Once Upon A Farm (OFRM) hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $14.16 and last at $14.4650, versus its 50‑day moving average of $18.39, signaling recent share‑price weakness.
  • Analysts are mixed: MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.75, but some firms have cut targets (TD Cowen to $18) while others (JPMorgan, William Blair) started with overweight/outperform ratings.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.11 (in line with estimates) and revenue of $64.03M (above expectations), and a director purchased 5,555 shares at $18, increasing their stake to 145,970 shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Once Upon A Farm.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.4650, with a volume of 114504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.39.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.65 million.

Insider Transactions at Once Upon A Farm

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Once Upon A Farm

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Once Upon A Farm Right Now?

Before you consider Once Upon A Farm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Once Upon A Farm wasn't on the list.

While Once Upon A Farm currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines