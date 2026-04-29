Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.4650, with a volume of 114504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.39.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.65 million.

Insider Transactions at Once Upon A Farm

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

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