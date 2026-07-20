Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Shares Down 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.0450. 104,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 580,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OFRM

Once Upon A Farm Trading Down 10.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $683.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Once Upon A Farm's revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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