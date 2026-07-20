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Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Shares Down 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Once Upon A Farm logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Once Upon A Farm shares fell 6.2% on Monday, trading as low as $17.06 after closing at $18.17, with volume well below average.
  • Investor sentiment was pressured by mixed analyst action: while Evercore kept a $23 target, others cut targets or issued bearish calls, and the stock’s overall consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $26.12.
  • The company recently reported wider-than-expected losses, posting EPS of ($0.59) versus an expected loss of ($0.21), even as revenue rose 43.7% year over year to $72.72 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.0450. 104,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 580,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OFRM

Once Upon A Farm Trading Down 10.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $683.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Once Upon A Farm's revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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