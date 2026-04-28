Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Stock Price Up 5% - Here's Why

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.24. 117,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 652,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $18.57.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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