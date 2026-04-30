Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Oncology Institute to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $143.2420 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.78 million.

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Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.17. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,499,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,548,009.80. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 38,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $134,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 172,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,040.50. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have acquired 568,985 shares of company stock worth $1,759,601 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,443 shares of the company's stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 893,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055,862 shares of the company's stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 635,489 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,001 shares of the company's stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 545,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOI. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncology Institute has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TOI

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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