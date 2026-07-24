Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 100,925,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 86,482,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFSG Corp increased its stake in Ondas by 200.0% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here