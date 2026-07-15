Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 4.2% - Here's Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 130,965,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 82,357,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ONDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Trading Down 4.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFSG Corp raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 200.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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