Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 2.5% - Here's What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.36. 42,836,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 83,707,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONDS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock worth $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,202,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 774,862 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here