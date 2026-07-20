Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 5.2% - Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 186,617,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 84,299,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ondas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

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Ondas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. NFSG Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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