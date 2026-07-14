Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 5.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 108,155,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 81,933,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONDS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ondas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock worth $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock worth $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,473,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ondas by 9,274.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,398 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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