One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 2,501 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $54,571.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,958.22. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,499 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,710.79.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $65,558.14.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts: Sign Up

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

OLP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,935. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $539.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider One Liberty Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and One Liberty Properties wasn't on the list.

While One Liberty Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here