One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 6,000 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 165,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,289. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,499 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,710.79.

On Thursday, June 25th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $54,571.82.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $65,558.14.

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One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $539.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.90.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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