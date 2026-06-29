One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $84,710.79 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,710.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 171,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,547.62. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $54,571.82.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $65,558.14.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts: Sign Up

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $539.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.90.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 62.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider One Liberty Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and One Liberty Properties wasn't on the list.

While One Liberty Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here