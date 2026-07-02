One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 5028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.73%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $62,511.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,608.64. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,055,289. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,676 shares of company stock valued at $348,794. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 31.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 227.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 29.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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