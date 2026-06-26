One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $24.21. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $23.7870, with a volume of 77,535 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $519.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is currently 141.73%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $62,511.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,608.64. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $65,558.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 177,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,880,630.92. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 31.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 227.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 29.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company's stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

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