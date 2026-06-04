One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Mitchell H. Herbets sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,098.08. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory W. Matz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $140,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,573.28. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,380. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 883.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 129,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 66,784 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $470.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.42. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

Further Reading

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