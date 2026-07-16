One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Clear Str to Strong-Buy Rating

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Clear Str to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut One Stop Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSS

One Stop Systems Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of OSS opened at $13.22 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 million, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Gregory W. Matz sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $140,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,573.28. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Mitchell H. Herbets sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,098.08. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,380 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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