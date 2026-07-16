Go Pro
→ Your money is changing (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Clear Str to Strong-Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
One Stop Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clear Str upgraded One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to a “strong-buy” rating, adding to a mixed but generally positive analyst backdrop. The stock now carries a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $16.00.
  • OSS shares were down 2.6% on Monday, opening at $13.22. The company has a market cap of about $327 million and a 52-week range of $4.17 to $20.88.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations, with OSS reporting $0.01 EPS versus an expected loss of $0.05 and revenue of $8.07 million, above estimates. However, analysts still expect the company to post a loss of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Clear Str to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut One Stop Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSS

One Stop Systems Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of OSS opened at $13.22 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 million, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Gregory W. Matz sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $140,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,573.28. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Mitchell H. Herbets sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,098.08. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,380 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in One Stop Systems Right Now?

Before you consider One Stop Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and One Stop Systems wasn't on the list.

While One Stop Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Currency Reset
Trump’s New Currency Reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines