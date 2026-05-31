OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. OneMain has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,000. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in OneMain by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OneMain by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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