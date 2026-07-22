OneMain (OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.2802 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. OneMain's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of OMF opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Evercore set a $66.00 price objective on OneMain in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,874. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,500. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OneMain by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,534,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $171,210,000 after buying an additional 1,047,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,719,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OneMain by 57.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,965,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,958,000 after buying an additional 713,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $108,897,000 after buying an additional 301,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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