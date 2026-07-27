ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.4375.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in ONEOK by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE OKE opened at $93.13 on Monday. ONEOK has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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