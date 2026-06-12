OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $259,035.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 747,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.92. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. OneSpaWorld's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 395.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,987,390 shares of the company's stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,055,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSW. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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