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Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Ono Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ono Pharmaceutical will report quarterly earnings on Friday, May 8; analysts expect EPS $0.052 and revenue of $706.77 million for the quarter.
  • In the prior quarter Ono beat expectations, reporting EPS of $0.40 (vs. $0.29 consensus) and revenue of $892.7M, and analysts forecast roughly $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E of 16.35, a 52‑week range of $9.20–$18.67, and an average analyst rating of Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ono Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.0520 per share and revenue of $706.7680 million for the quarter.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.58 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts expect Ono Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OPHLF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Ono Pharmaceutical

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

See Also

Earnings History for Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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