Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ono Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.0520 per share and revenue of $706.7680 million for the quarter.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.58 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts expect Ono Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OPHLF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Ono Pharmaceutical

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

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