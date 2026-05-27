onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.2308.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on onsemi

onsemi Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its price target on onsemi to $138 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling higher upside expectations. Bank of America Raises ON Semiconductor Price Target

Bank of America lifted its price target on onsemi to $138 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: The semiconductor sector is rallying broadly, helping lift onsemi alongside peers as investors rotate into chip stocks. onsemi Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

The semiconductor sector is rallying broadly, helping lift onsemi alongside peers as investors rotate into chip stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of continued strength in analog chips and EV-related silicon carbide demand. 1 S&P 500 Stock on Our Buy List and 2 We Question

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in onsemi by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in onsemi by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 1,708,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in onsemi by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after buying an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here