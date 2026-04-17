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Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Open Text logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Technical signal: Open Text shares fell below their 50‑day moving average (50‑day = C$32.24), trading as low as C$31.63 and last at C$31.82 with about 850,110 shares changing hands; the 200‑day MA is C$41.92.
  • Analyst action: TD Securities cut its price target from C$40 to C$28 and set a "hold," leaving the consensus rating at "Hold" with a C$28 consensus target.
  • Recent results & fundamentals: The company reported Q earnings of C$1.55 EPS on C$1.82B revenue, has a market cap of ~C$7.93B and a P/E of 18.6, but carries high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 163.06) and a net margin of 8.42%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Open Text.

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: OTEX passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.24 and traded as low as C$31.63. Open Text shares last traded at C$31.82, with a volume of 850,110 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OTEX

Open Text Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: OTEX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. Open Text had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.9036649 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

OpenText¿ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way - through Information Management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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