OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.55.

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Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,223 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 466.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 39.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,214 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.OPKO Health's revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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