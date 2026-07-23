OPKO Health (OPK) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $131.2330 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $891.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.48. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,061,318 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,913 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 466.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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