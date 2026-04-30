Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $228.58 million for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oportun Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Oportun Financial

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 54,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $266,065.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 439,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,154,128.20. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 19,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $94,839.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,772.80. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,467 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,477 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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