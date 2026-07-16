Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock's previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 1,608,562 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,802. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pentair by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $274,810,000 after purchasing an additional 305,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pentair by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,484,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $366,787,000 after purchasing an additional 647,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pentair by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 312,574 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 38.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 132,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair still expects to generate roughly $930 million in Q2 sales and has not reported a complete collapse in demand across the whole business, suggesting the selloff may be overdone if the pool-related issues prove temporary.

Pentair still expects to generate roughly $930 million in Q2 sales and has not reported a complete collapse in demand across the whole business, suggesting the selloff may be overdone if the pool-related issues prove temporary. Neutral Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair to a Neutral rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock after the outlook reset. Pentair NYSE: PNR Lowered to Neutral Rating by Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair to a Neutral rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock after the outlook reset. Negative Sentiment: Pentair cut 2026 guidance substantially, saying sales are now expected to decline about 4% to 7% versus prior guidance for 2% to 4% growth, while GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to about $3.90 to $4.10 from about $4.83 to $4.93.

Pentair cut 2026 guidance substantially, saying sales are now expected to decline about 4% to 7% versus prior guidance for 2% to 4% growth, while GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to about $3.90 to $4.10 from about $4.83 to $4.93. Negative Sentiment: The company blamed weak Pool segment demand and distributor inventory destocking, with pool-channel issues expected to reduce sales by about $170 million in Q2 and $250 million for the full year.

The company blamed weak Pool segment demand and distributor inventory destocking, with pool-channel issues expected to reduce sales by about $170 million in Q2 and $250 million for the full year. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern increased further after Pentair announced CFO Nicholas Brazis had departed and former CFO Bob Fishman returned as interim CFO, adding leadership uncertainty on top of the profit warning. Pentair Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition and Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Revises Full Year 2026 Guidance, and Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Investor Call

Investor concern increased further after Pentair announced CFO Nicholas Brazis had departed and former CFO Bob Fishman returned as interim CFO, adding leadership uncertainty on top of the profit warning. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the guidance cut and CFO exit, which may keep pressure on shares in the near term.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here