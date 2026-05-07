Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.00.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,011. Trimble has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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